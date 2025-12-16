“The Nest” Now Open

A new gathering place for teens to hang out is now open in Salina.

“The Nest” at Pathfinder is safe space to land and launch.

According to CKF, The Nest is a free adolescent community center in Salina designed for youth ages 12–18 to connect, recharge, and grow. It’s open Monday–Friday, 8AM–6PM during school breaks, and 3PM–6PM after school offering a welcoming environment filled with creativity, care, and community.

What they do:

Provide a safe, supportive space for teens to hang out, study, and build friendships

Offer free access to Wi-Fi, video games, art supplies, tutoring, and more

Host interactive workshops on life skills, confidence, team building, substance use prevention, mental wellness, and much more.

Help youth navigate gaps and barriers by connecting them to resources and support

Invite volunteers and partners to co-create STEM, art, motivation, and skill-building experiences

Organizers say the goal is to empower teens with tools for growth, healing, and self-expression because every young person deserves a safe place to land and the freedom to rise.

They also offer a space during the day for youth participating in online school, and for those serving out of school suspension to come and hangout, and have a dedicated space to offer a safe supportive environment for them to work.

If you would like to get involved, they are looking for volunteers, mentors, and creative collaborators to help build something beautiful for our youth. To host workshops and events to build our youth’s confidence, community, creativity, resilience, and knowledge.

The Nest at Pathfinder is open for Winter Break.

When school is out, connection still matters. The Nest is a safe, supportive, and empowering space where teens can land, recharge, and feel supported during the break.

They are officially open Monday-Friday from 8AM to 6PM and ready to welcome teens aged 12-18 into a space built for connection, creativity, and care, because everyone deserves a safe place to land.