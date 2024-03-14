The Mattress Hub Burglarized

MAR 12- A burglary occurred at The Mattress Hub business on 2346 Planet Ave.

An employee of The Mattress Hub found a window (valued at $1000) shattered on the north side of the building and a “clover” credit card machine was stolen (valued at $400).

Security footage, picked up a subject wearing all dark clothing with a hood and a face cover. The subject then ran out of the west side of the building after the burglary.

The employee contacted Salina PD at 9:45am about the incident.

The burglary happened between 8-10:30am.

No information on if the subject has been detained.