The Mattress Hub Burglarized

MAR 12- A burglary occurred at The Mattress Hub business on 2346 Planet Ave.
An employee of The Mattress Hub found a window (valued at $1000) shattered on the north side of the building and a “clover” credit card machine was stolen (valued at $400).
Security footage, picked up a subject wearing all dark clothing with a hood and a face cover. The subject then ran out of the west side of the building after the burglary.
The employee contacted Salina PD at 9:45am about the incident.
The burglary happened between 8-10:30am.
No information on if the subject has been detained.