The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Luncheon Series returns on September 6

(REGISTER FOR THE COACHES LUNCHEON ONLINE) The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Luncheon Series returns for the 2022-23 season on September 6. The Luncheon Series is presented by the Jeff Wells Agency of American Family Insurance.

The first of the three luncheons scheduled throughout the season will be on September 6, at 11:30 a.m., at Martinelli’s Little Italy in downtown Salina.

Tickets are on sale now for all three Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Luncheon Series events at www.kwucoyotes.com/tickets. Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance, and $12 if purchased at the door on the day of the event.

The first luncheon of the year will feature season updates from the fall sports coaches including women’s volleyball coach Jessica Biegert, cross country coach Garrett Young, women’s soccer coach Henrik Sohn, men’s soccer coach LeBaron Hollimon, and football coach Matt Myers.

The family-style lunch includes salad, two pasta choices and a drink choice.

The second event in the series will be on October 27, featuring the winter sports coaches in advance of the start of their 2021-22 seasons.

The final luncheon in the series is scheduled for January 19 and will feature the spring sports coaches.

Information about the KWU Coaches’ Luncheon Series events is available online at www.kwucoyotes.com/luncheon . Please contact the Kansas Wesleyan Athletics Office at 785.833.4400 to sign up to attend or register online at www.kwucoyotes.com/tickets.