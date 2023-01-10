The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Luncheon Series returns January 19

(PURCHASE TICKETS TO COACHES LUNCHEON) – The third and final edition of the 2022-23 Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Luncheon Series, presented by Jeff Wells Agency of American Family Insurance is January 19, starting at 11:30 a.m. at Martinelli’s in downtown Salina.

Tickets are on sale now for all three Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Luncheon Series events at www.kwucoyotes.com/tickets. Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance, and $12 if purchased at the door on the day of the event.

Next Thursday’s luncheon will include a welcome from new KWU Athletic Director Miguel Paredes, as well as an update from the basketball coaches Ryan Showman and Anthony Monson about the progress of their seasons thus far.

Attendees will also hear from the spring sport coaches about their upcoming seasons – Baseball coach Bill Neale, Softball coach Ryan Cooper, Men’s Tennis coach Josh Molino, Women’s Tennis coach Brian Vancuren, Women’s and Men’s Golf coach Coleman Houk, Women’s and Men’s Track coach Kyle Hiser, Flag Football coach Melinda Nguyen, and Men’s Volleyball coach Dustin Sahlmann.

The family-style lunch includes salad, two pasta choices and a drink choice.

Information about the KWU Coaches’ Luncheon Series events is available online at www.kwucoyotes.com/luncheon . Please contact the Kansas Wesleyan Athletics Office at 785.833.4400 to sign up to attend or register online at www.kwucoyotes.com/tickets.