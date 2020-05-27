The Homestead Ministry Receives YW Legacy Grant

On behalf of the Elden V. Miller Family Charitable Trust, the Greater Salina Community Foundation has awarded $5,000 to The Homestead Ministry to establish a Salina chapter of the organization. Based in Manhattan, Kansas, The Homestead provides a safe, residential transitional care program for women who are survivors of the sex trafficking industry.

The Salina chapter will house up to 8 women, plus a house manager, and will provide all resources for women to complete their GEDs, secondary education or job apprenticeship training. The Homestead will also provide each guest with the tools needed to continue their healing and recovery.

A home has been gifted to the Salina chapter along with all insurance, utilities, upkeep and maintenance, and updates to the property. The grant will be used for volunteer and staff training, marketing and communication to the community, fundraising expenses, and cleaning/prepping the home for opening day.

This gift from the Elden V. Miller Family Charitable Trust was awarded through the YW Legacy Fund, which is held at the community foundation. Established in 2006, the YW Legacy Fund supports initiatives that align with the mission of the former YWCA of Salina by providing annual grants to projects that strive to make Salina a better place for women and their families. The Elden V. Miller Family Charitable Trust supports this mission by making grants through the fund each year.