The Dillons Sunflower Showdown Moved to February 17

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State’s men’s basketball home game with Kansas in the 295th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown has been pushed back a day to Wednesday, February 17 at 7 p.m., CT, the schools and Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday (February 9).

The re-scheduled game will now air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Dillons Sunflower Showdown is the sixth-most played rivalry (294) and eighth-most continuously played (114) in NCAA Division I history.

The Wildcats return to the court tonight at 7 p.m., CT when they take on No. 13/13 Texas (11-5, 5-4 Big 12).