The Dillons Sunflower Showdown Moved to February 17

KSU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 9, 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State’s men’s basketball home game with Kansas in the 295th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown has been pushed back a day to Wednesday, February 17 at 7 p.m., CT, the schools and Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday (February 9).

The re-scheduled game will now air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Dillons Sunflower Showdown is the sixth-most played rivalry (294) and eighth-most continuously played (114) in NCAA Division I history.

The Wildcats return to the court tonight at 7 p.m., CT when they take on No. 13/13 Texas (11-5, 5-4 Big 12).

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Rally Falls Just Short Against No. 13 Texas

February 9, 2021 9:05 pm

Kansas Cruises to 78-66 Win Over No. 23 Cowbo...

 10:13 am

Kansas Drops Big 12 Battle to No. 17 West Vir...

February 6, 2021 9:09 pm

K-State Battles But Falls to 13/11 Texas Tech

 9:07 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Girls Pick Up Huge Win at E...

GIRLS: Central 66, Eisenhower 45 Aubrie Kierscht hit six threes and scored 26 points, and she got 4...

February 9, 2021 Comments

South Boys Survive at Hutch, Girls ...

Sports News

February 9, 2021

Minneapolis Claws By Ellsworth For ...

Sports News

February 9, 2021

Sacred Heart Boys Dominate in 64-30...

Sports News

February 9, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KFB Legal Foundation Offe...
February 9, 2021Comments
SAC To Host Display And F...
February 9, 2021Comments
Over A Million Fraudulent...
February 9, 2021Comments
5 New COVID Deaths, 50 Ne...
February 8, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices