The Day Before the Jam

Wednesday is another quiet day in Oakdale Park–mostly.

With the exception machinery and hammering around the park, Wednesday is the last day of quiet before thousands of people from around the county, state and even some areas of around the country descend upon Salina for another edition of the Smoky Hill River Festival on Thursday night.

2019 is the 43rd year of the Smoky Hill River Festival that features live music, hundreds of food vendors, and several arts and activities stands for people of all ages. Hundreds of workers with the city of Salina and volunteers poured in hours of work putting on the finishing touches for the Festival on Wednesday.

Salina Arts & Humanities Arts Services Coordinator Anna Pauscher tells KSAL News that workers have been in Oakdale Park since Monday setting up the festival grounds. She says Wednesday is the biggest day for preparation.

While several workers from the city of Salina help set up several areas around the park–including the Eric Stein Stage–Pauscher says hundreds of volunteers from around the community have their finger prints on making the Festival “Like None Other.”

One of those volunteers is Catherine Silhan from Salina. She is among those helping to set up the Artyopolis area where kids can make unique craft projects over the next four days. Silhan explained how much work goes in to what the volunteers are asked to do.

Workers and volunteers return back to Oakdale Park on Thursday to wrap up their preparations. The 43rd edition of the Smoky Hill River Festival kicks off tomorrow night with the Festival Jam.

Salina Arts and Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson tells KSAL News that the crew on the Eric Stein Stage needs to take a bow for the work they do every year. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/6-12-Brad-A.mp3

More on the 2019 Smoky Hill River Festival can be found here: https://www.ksal.com/like-none-other-much-new-at-2019-river-festival/