The Courtyard Plans Grand Re-Opening

The Courtyard Gallery in Lindsborg will have a Grand Re-Opening this week.

According to the Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau, the event is planned on Friday from 10:00am-6:00pm at 125 N. Main St.

“The Preview Day went really well. We were thrilled to see the enthusiastic support for our new ‘sales gallery’ concept where we promote Kansas artists and collectors. Everyone was very complimentary of the new look and quality of the art,” said Mark Schupbach, owner.

About 75 people visited and several of the artists attended. The gallery is currently representing 26 artists and has over 110 pieces of art – and increasing weekly. Styles range from abstract to traditional, from oils to ceramics. Two of the artists are photographers.

The new business will include a physical store, a website, and a national marketplace. “We want to be a positive addition to Lindsborg, increase quality art availability, promote the artist community, as well create an online art sales opportunity,” said Schupbach.

“I can’t think of another fine art gallery in the state which has the dual point of sale venues, and when combined with the plans for online sales, it truly will be both unique and amazing,” said McPherson artist, Steve Read.

Visitors will be able to visit with some of the artists, purchase art, and be treated to cookies on Friday, June 16.

Gallery manager, Lori Shultz says the Courtyard Gallery’s hours will be Wednesday and Thursday, 10:00am-4:00pm; Friday and Saturday from 10:00am to 6:00pm; and Sunday 1:00-4:00pm.