Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 50 °

The Conductor Behind an Infectious Symphony

Jeff GarretsonMarch 21, 2022

One of five finalist in the Music Director and Conductor search  is in Salina this week to work with musicians and refine the infectious rhythms of Danzón No. 2 by Márquez and the triumphant melodies of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony before Sunday’s concert.

Yaniv Attar grew up in Israel and serves as music director of the Bellingham Symphony in Washington state. Attar and Adrienne Allen Executive Director Salina Symphony joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Monday to not only preview the concert – but share the connection Yaniv already feels to the community.

The Symphony will also feature a guitar soloist for the first time when Daniel Bolshoy presents Joaquin Rodrigo’s soulful and poetic Concierto de Aranjuez. The Melodic Journey takes place at the Stiefel Theatre on Sunday, March 27 at 4pm.

Listen to full interview here.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

The Conductor Behind an Infectious ...

One of five finalist in the Music Director and Conductor search  is in Salina this week to work wit...

March 21, 2022 Comments

Closed Salina Business Burglarized,...

Kansas News

March 21, 2022

Third Arrest Made in Drive-By Air G...

Kansas News

March 21, 2022

Fair Housing Seminar Planned in Sal...

Kansas News

March 21, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

The Conductor Behind an I...
March 21, 2022Comments
Closed Salina Business Bu...
March 21, 2022Comments
Third Arrest Made in Driv...
March 21, 2022Comments
Fair Housing Seminar Plan...
March 21, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices