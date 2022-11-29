Salina, KS

The Buffalo will Roam at Sale Barn Saturday

KSAL StaffNovember 29, 2022

The 33rd Annual Fall Buffalo Auction is coming up Saturday, December 3rd at the sale barn in Salina.

Dick Gehring with the Kansas Buffalo Association joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday with a look at the event that will bring over 500 bison to Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Company located at 1500 Old U.S. 40 in Salina.

Gehring says the mission of the Kansas Buffalo Association is to improve the buffalo industry and talked about the many interesting aspects of raising bison.

Listen to the interview here.

