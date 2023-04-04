The Big Lift Project

The seven floors at The Temple in Salina are a little hard to access with just one working elevator that dates back to 1927.

That’s all set to change according to Mary Landes, Executive Director at the Salina Innovation Foundation, who says an effort to raise the funding to retrofit the old elevators with new technology will bring new life to the building that is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Landes says they’ve been borrowing parts from one original elevator to keep the other operating.

The improvements to the elevators and bathrooms will help bring the facility into ADA compliance.

Photos courtesy The Temple

The building boasts 160,000 square feet spread over seven floors with a ballroom, theater, commercial kitchen and office spaces to rent. Formerly known as the Masonic Temple the Masons still share office space inside the facility.

Learn more about the venue and to donate to the elevator fund online at www.salinatemple.com