The Basketball Tournament Invades Wichita

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $2 million summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – is set to take over Charles Koch Arena in Wichita.

Alumni teams of Wichita State, Kansas State and Kansas are ready to show out on the court July 25-28 with hopes of advancing to the Championship Week in Chicago. Game one features KU’s alumni squad, Self Made, battling the No. 6 seeded Sideline Cancer at 6 pm. To cap the night, Wichita State’s alumni squad, AfterShocks, challenges No. 7 seeded Iowa United at 8. K-State’s Purple & Black plays Team Colorado at 8 Friday.

The second-seeded AfterShocks make its first appearance in TBT. Organized by former Wichita State point guard Karon Bradley, AfterShocks brings together some of the best former Shockers of the past decade. The roster is led by former NBA player Toure’ Murry, WSU’s all-time leader in games played. Former 2014 New York Knicks’ second round pick Cleanthony Early stars alongside Murry. Also on the squad: Malcolm Armstead, Tekele Cotton, Rashard Kelly, Conner Frankamp, Clevin Hannah, Shaq Morris, J.T. Durley, Shannon Shorter, Garrett Stutz and Zach Brown.

Kansas’ alumni squad Self Made is the No. 3 seed. Self Made tips its cap to some of the best players from the Bill Self era. The roster includes 2008 NCAA Champions and former NBA players Darrell Arthur and Darnell Jackson, as well as Jayhawk fan favorites Tyshawn Taylor, Perry Ellis, and Travis Releford. 2013 KU graduate Elijah Johnson serves as the team’s point guard and general manager.

Kansas State’s Purple & Black is one of TBT’s longest running alumni teams. Under new management in GM and power forward D.J. Johnson, the team looks to find the right balance of new and old alums. Akeem Wright, Curtis Kelly, and Thomas Gipson mark K-State’s old guard, while Johnson hopes that Justin Edwards and two-time First-Team All-Big East bucket getter Marcus Foster (Creighton, 2018) will give the team the kind of scoring punch it needs. The team also has: Martavious Irving, Marquis Addison, Jevon Thomas, Stephen Hurt and Shane Southwell.