“The Alley” Strikes Downtown Salina

Another key cog in the renovation of Downtown Salina is in place. For the first time since the days of the “Santa Fe Challenge” arcade in the 1980s, a family fun center is open downtown.

After over a little a year of construction “The Alley”, a bowling alley and family fun center, opened on Sunday.

General manger Steve Owens tells KSAL News there is a lot of excitement surrounding the new state-of-the-art facility

Owens says as far as bowling is concerned, they are ready to accommodate serious bowlers and teams ready for a fall league, along with those who maybe have not bowled in a long time but would like to try it again, and also the casual bowler. He added that along with traditional bowling, through the use of modern technology, there are some new twists on bowling games you can play on the lanes.

“The Alley” feature twenty main lanes of bowling, along with eight lanes of unique bowling in the “Back alley”.

“The Alley” is more than just bowling. Owens says they have the largest arcade in Central Kansas. Along with the arcade there is also laser tag and virtual reality games.

“The Alley” has a full concession area and snack bar, which compliments a connected sports bar and grill. “AJ’s” is a seperate sports grill, known for among other things its 29 inch domed pizza and giant TVs

Owens says an official grand opening for “The Alley” will be held in a couple of weeks, after the Kansas State Fair concludes.