The Abilene High School Basketball Teams were Swept by Hays in Pair of Close Games Tuesday Night

The Abilene High School basketball teams dropped a pair of close games Tuesday night at Hays. The Cowgirls nearly pulled off a huge comeback effort in their 47-44 loss. The Indians pulled away in the final quarter in their 56-46 victory over the Cowboys.

The girl’s match-up featured two teams that entered the night with five game losing streaks. The Cowgirls and Lady Indians had also encountered a great deal of change from a season ago. They both have first year head coaches and both graduated most of their offensive production last year.

In the game, Hays was able to build a 27-14 lead at halftime and they were also able to match that 13 point advantage two more times in the third quarter and took a 35-24 lead into the fourth. The Cowgirls opened the final quarter on a 19-6 run to take a 44-40 lead with 1:36 to play in the game. The 19 points were the most points in a quarter this year by Abilene.

The Lady Indians finished the game on a 7-0 run to get the victory. They got a bucket from Tasiah Nunnery with 32.8 seconds left to cut the deficit to 44-42. Nunnery had missed a pair of free-throws but Reanna Green grabbed the rebound and fed Nunnery for the bucket. Abilene would then miss the front end of a one-in-one and Green came up big again. She covered a three point play with just 10.9 seconds remaining to give her team a 45-44 lead. The Cowgirls would turn it over and Brooklyn Schaffer would nail two-free throws for the game’s final points. Abilene and Hays both have 5-12 records after Tuesday’s game. The Cowgirls were led in scoring by Abi Lillard, who finished with 14 points.

In the boy’s game, the Cowboys played catch-up most of the night. Abilene trailed by as many as 7 in the second quarter and trailed 25-20 at halftime. The Cowboys once again trailed by 7 at 38-31 with 1:33 to play in the third quarter. Abilene would counter with a 7-0 run, the run was capped by Josh Stuber, he tied the game at 38 with 6:28 left in the game. Hays countered with a 6-0 run to retake control of the game at 44-38. Stuber hit a three with 4:38 to play to cut the deficit to 44-41. That would be as close as the Cowboys would get the rest of the night. Abilene and Hays both have 11-6 records after game. The Cowboy’s were led by Avery Bryson, who finished with 15 points.