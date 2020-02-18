Salina, KS

Now: 28 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 40 ° | Lo: 24 °

The Abilene High School Basketball Teams were Swept by Hays in Pair of Close Games Tuesday Night

Trent SanchezFebruary 18, 2020

The Abilene High School basketball teams dropped a pair of close games Tuesday night at Hays.  The Cowgirls nearly pulled off a huge comeback effort in their 47-44 loss.  The Indians pulled away in the final quarter in their 56-46 victory over the Cowboys.

The girl’s match-up featured two teams that entered the night with five game losing streaks.  The Cowgirls and Lady Indians had also encountered a great deal of change from a season ago.  They both have first year head coaches and both graduated most of their offensive production last year.

In the game, Hays was able to build a 27-14 lead at halftime and they were also able to match that 13 point advantage two more times in the third quarter and took a 35-24 lead into the fourth.  The Cowgirls opened the final quarter on a 19-6 run to take a 44-40 lead with 1:36 to play in the game.  The 19 points were the most points in a quarter this year by Abilene.

The Lady Indians finished the game on a 7-0 run to get the victory.  They got a bucket from Tasiah Nunnery with 32.8 seconds left to cut the deficit to 44-42.  Nunnery had missed a pair of free-throws but Reanna Green grabbed the rebound and fed Nunnery for the bucket.  Abilene would then miss the front end of a one-in-one and Green came up big again.  She covered a three point play with just 10.9 seconds remaining to give her team a 45-44 lead.  The Cowgirls would turn it over and Brooklyn Schaffer would nail two-free throws for the game’s final points.  Abilene and Hays both have 5-12 records after Tuesday’s game.  The Cowgirls were led in scoring by Abi Lillard, who finished with 14 points.

In the boy’s game, the Cowboys played catch-up most of the night.  Abilene trailed by as many as 7 in the second quarter and trailed 25-20 at halftime.  The Cowboys once again trailed by 7 at 38-31 with 1:33 to play in the third quarter.  Abilene would counter with a 7-0 run, the run was capped by Josh Stuber, he tied the game at 38 with 6:28 left in the game. Hays countered with a 6-0 run to retake control of the game at 44-38.  Stuber hit a three with 4:38 to play to cut the deficit to 44-41.  That would be as close as the Cowboys would get the rest of the night.  Abilene and Hays both have 11-6 records after game.  The Cowboy’s were led by Avery Bryson, who finished with 15 points.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Cowboys Rout Red Raiders in Rematch while Cow...

February 14, 2020 10:46 pm

Cowboys Hold off Council Grove while Cowgirls...

February 11, 2020 11:00 pm

Cowboys Gain Sole Possession of First In NCKL...

February 8, 2020 12:23 am

Cowboys Hold off Tigers and Beth Holmes Caree...

February 3, 2020 10:40 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

The Abilene High School Basketball ...

The Abilene High School basketball teams dropped a pair of close games Tuesday night at Hays.  The ...

February 18, 2020 Comments

Ell-Saline Swept on Senior Night by...

Sports News

February 18, 2020

Central Boys Upset Derby, Girls Fal...

Sports News

February 18, 2020

Minneapolis Boys Hook The Buffs; Gi...

Sports News

February 18, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County Sheriff truck
Chase, Drug Arrest
February 18, 2020Comments
Pack of Shoplifters
February 18, 2020Comments
Storage Unit Burglary
February 18, 2020Comments
Kansas Coronavirus Story ...
February 18, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH