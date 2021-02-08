The Abilene Cowboys Used a late 9-0 Run to Shock Concordia in 59-57 Victory

The number 13 is not associated with being lucky but for the Abilene Cowboys their 13th straight victory over Concordia, left Abilene feeling very lucky Monday night. Abilene trailed at Concordia by 7 points with 1:44 to play in the game but finished on a 9-0 run to get the 59-57 victory.

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers got a pair of free-throws from Cav Carlgren, to push their lead to 57-50 with 1:44 left in the game. Abilene would then go to work on one of their best comebacks in recent memory. Avery Bryson hit a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 57-53 with 1:37 to play. Bryson finished the night with 15 points, just a single point off his season-high. On Concordia’s ensuing possession, Chase Parker missed a pair of free-throws. He had struggled at the line, all season, but had made four straight in the game, prior to that trip. Parker finished with a team-high 18 points, which doubled his season average. The Cowboys got a pair of free-throws from Jaylen West to cut the Panther lead to 57-55 with 1:18 to play. Abilene’s press lead to a quick turnover and a Cooper Wildey bucket to tie the game at 57 with 57 seconds remaining. Concordia turned to Parker on their next possession and he missed a contested shot at the rim which gave Abilene back the ball. The Cowboys got a pair of free-throws from Kaleb Becker to take the lead 59-57 with just 5.9 seconds to play. Becker had a huge night. He scored a career-high 22 points and was 4-4 at the line in the fourth quarter. The Panther’s Wyatt Trost had a good look at the basket on a shot a the buzzer but his attempt rimmed out.

Abilene trailed the majority of the game. Concordia led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter. The Panthers led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter and took a 31-25 lead into halftime. The Cowboys took a brief 2 point lead in the third quarter but were behind 43-40 as the two teams entered the fourth.

Abilene improved to 8-3, 4-2 with the victory and are 5-0 on the road this season. They will travel to Wamego Friday, in a rematch from January 12. The Red Raiders overcame a 15 point deficit in their 47-43 win in Abilene last month. Concordia fell to 5-8, 2-4 with the loss and will travel to Riley County on Tuesday.