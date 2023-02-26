The Abilene Cowboys Place 8th as a Team & Have 3 Finish 3rd!

Trent Sanchez February 26, 2023

Pictured is James Stout, Tucker Cell, Chris McClanahan & Braden Wilson Picture courtesy of Brad Anderson ABILENE COWBOYS 106 – Gage Taylor, 11-11, Sophomore Tristen Cox, Andale, 30-6, Freshman (WBF :56) Gage Taylor, Abilene, 10-10, Sophomore 1st Rnd. Consolation Gage Taylor, Abilene, 11-10, (WBF 1:27) Chaston Goleman, Labette Co. 21-12, Freshman Consolation Wrestlebacks #4 Mason Gibbons, Independence, 36-5, Jr (MD 10-2) Gage Taylor, Abilene, 11-11 126 – 3rd Place – Chris McClanahan, 39-6, Senior Chris McClanahan, Abilene, 35-6 (WBF 1:06) Blake Slavin, Sante Fe Trail, 25-15, Sophomore Championship Quarterfinals Marcus Terry, Augusta, 35-4, Senior (Dec 10-3) C. McClanahan, Abilene 35-6 Consolation Wrestlebacks Chris McClanahan, Abilene, (WBF :19) Brody Latto, Paola, 29-15, Fr. Consolation Quarterfinals Chris McClanahan, Abilene (WBF 2:50) J’Lee Collins, Louisburg, 25-20, Jr. Consolation Semifinals Chris McClanahan, Abilene (Dec. 6-4) Knox Karnowski, Wamego, 32-9, So. 3rd Place Chris McClanahan, Abilene, 39-6 (WBF 1:30) #4 Kaeden McCarty, Colby, 38-7, Jr. 138 – Joseph Welsh, 28-16, Sophomore #2 Grady Fox, Augusta, 36-5, Senior (WBF 3:50) Joseph Welsh, Abilene, 27-15 1st Rnd. Consolation – Joseph Welsh, Abilene, 28-15 (WBF 3:35) Ethan Williams, Baldwin, 25-19, Fr Saturday Consolation Wrestlebacks Tucker Wark, Colby, 36-9, Jr. (Dec. 8-2) Joseph Welsh, Abilene, 28-16 144 – 3rd Place – Tucker Cell, 37-3, Junior Tucker Cell, Abilene, 35-2 (WBF 1:05) Maurice Fuller, Mulvane, 25-12, Senior Championship Quarterfinals Tucker Cell, Abilene, 35-2 (WBF 2:58) Tucker Williams, Burlington, 38-3, Senior Championship Semifinals #1 Owen Eck, Andale, 45-0, Jr. (Dec. 10-5) Tucker Cell, Abilene, 35-3 Consolation Semifinals Tucker Cell, Abilene (MD 16-3) #3 Brody Gomez, Ft. Scott, 34-6, So. 3rd Place Tucker Cell, Abilene, 37-3 (WBF :21) Blake Winsor, Pratt, 34-12, So. 150 – Landon Taplin, 33-12, Sophomore Landon Taplin, Abilene, 32-11 (MD 12-2) Wyatt Frazier, Frontenac, 24-13, Sophomore Championship Quarterfinals #1 Cannon Carey, Augusta, 37-3, Senior (TF 15-0 3:53) L. Taplin, Abilene Consolation Wrestlebacks Landon Taplin, Abilene (Dec. 4-2) Kelby Eck, Andale, 20-9, Sr. Consolation Quarterfinals Match 323 vs Collin McDaniel, Scott City, 39-4, Jr. 157 – 3rd Place – Braden Wilson, 39-7, Senior Braden Wilson, Abilene, 39-6 (Won by Forfeit) Brayden Hirschmann, Baldwin, 11-13, Freshman Championship Quarterfinals – Braden Wilson, Abilene, 39-6 (WBF 1:10) #6 Charlie Zeller, Paola, 35-6, Senior Championship Semifinals #5 Jonah Meyer, Andale, 27-11, Senior (Dec. 7-1) Braden Wilson, Abilene, 39-7 Consolation Semifinals Braden Wilson, Abilene (MD 10-2) #2 Adam Mendoza, Hugoton, 37-5, Sr. 3rd Place Braden Wilson, Abilene, 41-7 (Dec. 7-3) #6 Charlie Zeller, Paola, 37-6, Sr. 165 – Eli Schubert, 28-19, Senior #2 Ian Aouad, Andale, 39-4, Junior (WBF 2:27) Eli Schubert, Abilene, 27-18 1st Rnd. Consolation Eli Schubert, Abilene, 28-18 (Dec. 11-4) Luke Greenfield, Sante Fe Trail, 13-6, Jr. Consolation Wrestlebacks #1 Jayden Fletcher, Holton, 39-3, Sr. (WBF 3:38) Eli Schubert, Abilene, 28-19 CHAPMAN IRISH 215 – 4th Place – Brayden Lexow, 33-6, Senior Brayden Lexow, Chapman, 31-4 (WBF 1:30) Carson Martin, Paola, 6-5, Freshman Championship Quarterfinals Brayden Lexow, Chapman, 32-4 (Dec. 5-3) Gabe Kant, Augusta, 33-9, Senior Championship Semifinals #2 Riley Marx, Andale, 34-11, Senior (LBF 1:58) Brayden Lexow, Chapman Consolation Semifinals Brayden Lexow, Chapman (Dec. 7-2) #6 Hunter Benedict, Tong. 34-11, Sr. 3rd Place Gabe Kant, Augusta, 37-10, Senior (UTB 5-3) Brayden Lexow, Chapman, 33-6, Senior

