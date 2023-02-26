Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 33 °

The Abilene Cowboys Place 8th as a Team & Have 3 Finish 3rd!

Trent SanchezFebruary 26, 2023

Pictured is James Stout, Tucker Cell, Chris McClanahan &  Braden Wilson

Picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

ABILENE COWBOYS

106 – Gage Taylor, 11-11,  Sophomore

Tristen Cox, Andale, 30-6, Freshman (WBF :56) Gage Taylor, Abilene, 10-10, Sophomore

1st Rnd. Consolation Gage Taylor, Abilene, 11-10, (WBF 1:27)  Chaston Goleman, Labette Co. 21-12, Freshman

Consolation Wrestlebacks  #4 Mason Gibbons, Independence, 36-5, Jr (MD 10-2) Gage Taylor, Abilene, 11-11

126 – 3rd Place – Chris McClanahan, 39-6, Senior

Chris McClanahan, Abilene, 35-6  (WBF 1:06) Blake Slavin, Sante Fe Trail, 25-15, Sophomore

Championship Quarterfinals  Marcus Terry, Augusta, 35-4, Senior (Dec 10-3)  C. McClanahan, Abilene 35-6

Consolation Wrestlebacks Chris McClanahan, Abilene, (WBF :19) Brody Latto, Paola, 29-15, Fr.

Consolation Quarterfinals Chris McClanahan, Abilene (WBF 2:50) J’Lee Collins, Louisburg, 25-20, Jr.

Consolation Semifinals Chris McClanahan, Abilene (Dec. 6-4) Knox Karnowski, Wamego, 32-9, So.

3rd Place Chris McClanahan, Abilene, 39-6 (WBF 1:30) #4 Kaeden McCarty, Colby, 38-7, Jr.

138 – Joseph Welsh, 28-16, Sophomore

#2 Grady Fox, Augusta, 36-5, Senior (WBF 3:50)  Joseph Welsh, Abilene, 27-15

 1st Rnd. Consolation – Joseph Welsh, Abilene, 28-15 (WBF 3:35) Ethan Williams, Baldwin, 25-19, Fr

Saturday Consolation Wrestlebacks  Tucker Wark, Colby, 36-9, Jr. (Dec. 8-2) Joseph Welsh, Abilene, 28-16

144 – 3rd Place – Tucker Cell, 37-3, Junior

Tucker Cell, Abilene, 35-2 (WBF 1:05) Maurice Fuller, Mulvane, 25-12, Senior

Championship Quarterfinals Tucker Cell, Abilene, 35-2 (WBF 2:58) Tucker Williams, Burlington, 38-3, Senior

Championship Semifinals  #1 Owen Eck, Andale, 45-0, Jr. (Dec. 10-5) Tucker Cell, Abilene, 35-3

Consolation Semifinals Tucker Cell, Abilene (MD 16-3) #3 Brody Gomez, Ft. Scott, 34-6, So.

3rd Place Tucker Cell, Abilene, 37-3 (WBF :21) Blake Winsor, Pratt, 34-12, So.

150 – Landon Taplin, 33-12, Sophomore

Landon Taplin, Abilene, 32-11 (MD 12-2) Wyatt Frazier, Frontenac, 24-13, Sophomore

Championship Quarterfinals  #1 Cannon Carey, Augusta, 37-3, Senior (TF 15-0 3:53)  L. Taplin, Abilene

Consolation Wrestlebacks Landon Taplin, Abilene (Dec. 4-2) Kelby Eck, Andale, 20-9, Sr.

Consolation Quarterfinals Match 323 vs Collin McDaniel, Scott City, 39-4, Jr.

157 – 3rd Place – Braden Wilson, 39-7, Senior

Braden Wilson, Abilene, 39-6 (Won by Forfeit) Brayden Hirschmann, Baldwin, 11-13, Freshman

Championship Quarterfinals – Braden Wilson, Abilene, 39-6 (WBF 1:10) #6 Charlie Zeller, Paola, 35-6, Senior

Championship Semifinals #5 Jonah Meyer, Andale, 27-11, Senior (Dec. 7-1) Braden Wilson, Abilene, 39-7

Consolation Semifinals Braden Wilson, Abilene (MD 10-2) #2 Adam Mendoza, Hugoton, 37-5, Sr.

3rd Place Braden Wilson, Abilene, 41-7 (Dec. 7-3)  #6 Charlie Zeller, Paola, 37-6, Sr.

165 – Eli Schubert, 28-19, Senior

#2 Ian Aouad, Andale, 39-4, Junior (WBF 2:27) Eli Schubert, Abilene, 27-18

 1st Rnd. Consolation Eli Schubert, Abilene, 28-18 (Dec. 11-4) Luke Greenfield, Sante Fe Trail, 13-6, Jr.

Consolation Wrestlebacks #1 Jayden Fletcher, Holton, 39-3, Sr. (WBF 3:38) Eli Schubert, Abilene, 28-19

CHAPMAN IRISH

215 – 4th Place – Brayden Lexow, 33-6, Senior

Brayden Lexow, Chapman, 31-4 (WBF 1:30) Carson Martin, Paola, 6-5, Freshman

Championship Quarterfinals Brayden Lexow, Chapman, 32-4 (Dec. 5-3)  Gabe Kant, Augusta, 33-9, Senior

Championship Semifinals #2 Riley Marx, Andale, 34-11, Senior (LBF 1:58) Brayden Lexow, Chapman

Consolation Semifinals Brayden Lexow, Chapman (Dec. 7-2) #6 Hunter Benedict, Tong. 34-11, Sr.

3rd Place Gabe Kant, Augusta, 37-10, Senior (UTB 5-3) Brayden Lexow, Chapman, 33-6, Senior

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

The Abilene Cowboys Place 8th as a ...

Pictured is James Stout, Tucker Cell, Chris McClanahan &  Braden Wilson Picture courtesy of ...

February 26, 2023 Comments

Old Mill Museum Awarded Funding

Top News

February 26, 2023

Salina Juneteenth Committee Raising...

Top News

February 26, 2023

5A Basketball Sub-States Announced

Sports News

February 25, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hospice Volunteers Sought
February 25, 2023Comments
Poet to Present Residency...
February 25, 2023Comments
Meth, Guns Seized in Russ...
February 24, 2023Comments
Shots Fired in Salina Nei...
February 24, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra