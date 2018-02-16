The Abilene Cowboys Clinch NCKL Title Outright

The Abilene Cowboys can now add another NCKL title to the trophy case with their 65-37 victory at Clay Center. Abilene won the title outright Friday and has won or shared the title six of the last eight years under Head Coach Terry Taylor.

The Tigers scored the first points of the game but that would be their only lead of the contest. The Cowboys would counter with at 14-0 run and lead 22-4 at the end of the first quarter. Abilene would extend the lead to 35-14 at halftime and 51-24 by the end of the third quarter. The Cowboys largest lead of the game was 28 points in the fourth quarter and played 15 different players in the game.

Abilene was led in scoring by Junior, Preston Boyd who finished with a game high 18 points. Boyd also tied his career high with his big night. He was named the First National Bank of Hope Player of the Game. The Cowboys also got double figures from Seniors, Noah Wildman 12 points and Tucker Robinson 10 points. The Tigers were led by Anthony Atkinson-Enneking, who finished with 12 points.

The Cowboys improved 13-6 and 8-1 in the NCKL with the victory. Abilene has defeated Clay Center 19 straight times. Clay Center is now 4-14 and 0-9 with the loss.

The Clay Center Lady Tigers completed the season sweep of Abilene Friday night with a 52-42 victory. Clay Center clinched a share of the NCKL title with the victory. The Lady Tigers, ranked #2 in 4A Division II, improved to 17-1 and 8-1 with the win.

The game was close in the first half. The Lady Tigers led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 24-19. Clay Center would extend their lead to 32-26 at the end of the third quarter and led by as many as 13 in the final quarter. The Lady Tigers put the game away in the fourth quarter at the free throw line as they connected on 12-17 free throws.

Abilene was led by Junior, Sydney Burton who finished with 17 points. She was named the First National Bank of Hope Player of the Game. The Cowgirls also got double figures from Junior, Hannah Willey who scored 11 points. Clay Center was led by Freshman, Clara Edwards who finished with 16 points.

The Cowgirls fell to 12-7 and 5-4 with the loss. Abilene will wrap up the regular season Tuesday night at home against county rival Chapman. Chapman was swept by Marysville Friday night. The Marysville girls defeated the Lady Irish 56-36 and the Marysville boys won 60-25.