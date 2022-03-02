The Abilene Cowboys Advance to Sub-State Championship with Win over Augusta

pictured is Thomas McClendon

picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

#4 Abilene Cowboys #13 Augusta Orioles 31

Abilene – The Abilene Cowboys put together one of their best defenses performances of the season Wednesday night in their victory over Augusta. The loss for the Orioles snapped a streak of three straight State appearances. They finished 3rd last season and 2nd in 2019 and were part of the “forever four,” in 2020 because of Covid.

Abilene set the tone early in the victory over Augusta, they outscored them 5-1 in the opening quarter. The Orioles entered the game averaging 49 ppg., the Cowboys held them 18 points under that. Just like in the 63-46 victory for Abilene on December 10th, the Cowboys put together big 2nd and 3rd quarters. Abilene extended their lead Wednesday night to 25-12 at halftime and 45-20 after three quarters. The Cowboys pulled away with a 13-0 run that bridged the 2nd and 3rd quarters that was capped by a Tristin Cottone bucket to make the score 29-12 with 7:18 to play in the 3rd. Cottone was the co-Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game with 14 points to lead all scorers. Abilene also got double-figures from Thomas McClendon 11 and Cooper Wildey 10. Wildey was co-player of the game, for his defense as much as his offense.

The Cowboys improved to 15-6 with the victory. It was Abilene’s third straight victory overall and their third straight win over Augusta. The Orioles fell to 7-14 with the loss and they were led in scoring by Gavin Kiser, who finished with 8 points.

Abilene will host Rock Creek Saturday night at 6 pm. The Mustangs upset Concordia 61-60 Wednesday night.