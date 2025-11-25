“Thanksgiving Safe Arrival” Effort Underway

Law enforcement across Kansas are out in greater numbers. The annual Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic safety campaign began on Saturday and goes through the holiday weekend.

Law enforcement across the state including the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol stress the importance of seat belts. Drivers can expect to see increased law enforcement presence on local roads during the statewide campaign.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure in your vehicle.

The right fit matters:

The shoulder belt should lay flat across the middle of the chest and away from the neck

The lap belt should fit across the hip, not stomach

Never put the seat belt behind the back or under the arm

Children should be properly restrained in car seats according to weight, age and height

For more information on seat belts go to www.nhtsa.gov/vehicle-safety/seat-belts