Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Campaign to Begin

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is joining other law enforcement agencies across the state and region for the annual traffic enforcement campaign over the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the agency, beginning this Saturday, through Monday, Nov 29th, they are joining in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign.

Although all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be aggressively enforcing occupant protection laws. While the objective of this campaign is to target the unbelted and incorrectly restrained, they also will provide education that serves as a reminder that buckling up saves lives.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, “Keep in mind that if you are going for a drive – anywhere at all don’t even consider putting the vehicle into drive until you and all passengers are properly restrained, period.”

A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will support overtime enforcement efforts.