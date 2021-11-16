Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 53 °

Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Campaign to Begin

Todd PittengerNovember 16, 2021

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is joining other law enforcement agencies across the state and region for the annual traffic enforcement campaign over the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the agency, beginning this Saturday, through Monday, Nov 29th, they are joining in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign.

Although all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be aggressively enforcing occupant protection laws. While the objective of this campaign is to target the unbelted and incorrectly restrained, they also will provide education that serves as a reminder that buckling up saves lives.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, “Keep in mind that if you are going for a drive – anywhere at all don’t even consider putting the vehicle into drive until you and all passengers are properly restrained, period.”

A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will support overtime enforcement efforts.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Campaign ...

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is joining other law enforcement agencies across the state and re...

November 16, 2021 Comments

Farm Tax, Estate Law Expert to Pres...

Farming News

November 16, 2021

35th Salina Toy Run Sunday

Kansas News

November 16, 2021

KWU Hosting Honor Band Festival Sat...

Top News

November 16, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

35th Salina Toy Run Sunda...
November 16, 2021Comments
Early Birds Can Catch Met...
November 16, 2021Comments
School Threat under Inves...
November 16, 2021Comments
Three-Vehicle Accident
November 16, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices