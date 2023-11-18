Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Campaign Begins

Law enforcement across Kansas will be out in greater numbers beginning this weekend. The annual Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic safety campaign begins Saturday, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 26th.

While Extra officers will be on patrol specifically looking for seatbelt infractions, all traffic laws will be enforced. Law enforcement officers will also ensure that everyone on the road is properly buckled up.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, along with other law enforcement agencies across the state, are participating in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

Before hitting the road, the Patrol encourages motorists to plan ahead and take the following into consideration:

Plan your travel route and communicate this to your family in case you are involved in a crash or experience mechanical problems with your vehicle.

Make sure your vehicle is in good working order. Check tires’ tread depth and air pressure, vehicle fluids, and mechanical equipment including the exhaust system.

When you leave, start with a full tank of gas and a fully charged phone.

Dress for the weather. If you plan to travel in cold weather, make sure you have a coat in the vehicle and warm shoes.

The vehicle should also be stocked with beneficial items such as bottled water, blankets, non-perishable food, first aid kit and a flashlight with extra batteries.

We are in the peak time for car-deer crashes. Watch for deer, and if you see one, remember they seldom travel alone.

Visit Kandrive.org before you leave to check road conditions and/or construction work or other delays along your route. Motorists without internet access can dial 5-1-1 from any phone to check road conditions through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) 511 Road Condition Hotline.

Always MOVE OVER for first responders and highway maintenance crews. If you are unable to MOVE OVER , then please SLOW DOWN.

Arrange for a designated driver or use a ride share service if you will be consuming alcohol. Do not drive impaired, and do not let your family or friends drive while impaired. If you are hosting a party, provide non-alcoholic drink alternatives for designated drivers.

If you find yourself in need of assistance on a Kansas highway this holiday season, please dial *47 (*HP), or dial *582 (*KTA) on the Kansas Turnpike. We wish all our travelers a safe and happy Thanksgiving!