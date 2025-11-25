Thanksgiving Impacting Some City Services

The Thanksgiving holiday will impact some Salina city services, including trash collection.

The Thanksgiving holiday schedule is as follows:

No sanitation collection will take place Thursday, November 27th. Thursday and Friday collections will be delayed by one day. Regular collection will resume Monday, December 1st.

The General Services office and Household Hazardous Waste facility will be closed Thursday, November 27th and Friday, Nov. 28th. Regular business hours will resume Monday, December 1st.

The Landfill will be closed Thursday, November 27th. Normal operating hours will resume Friday, November 28th and Saturday November 29th.

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will be closed Thursday, November 27th and Friday, November 28th. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, November 29th.