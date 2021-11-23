Salina, KS

Thanksgiving Holiday Altering City Services

Todd PittengerNovember 23, 2021

The Thanksgiving holiday is prompting the City of Salina to make some changes in it services.

The Thanksgiving holiday schedule is as follows:

  • No sanitation collection will take place Thursday, Nov. 25. Thursday and Friday collections will be delayed by one day. Regular collection will resume Monday, Nov. 29.
  • The General Services office and Household Hazardous Waste facility will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 29.
  • The Landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25. Normal operating hours will resume Friday, Nov. 26.
  • The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, Nov. 27.

For further information please call General Services at (785) 309-5750.

