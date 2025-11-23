Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go

The holiday season is here, and the Salina Salvation Army is preparing to continue to serve those in need.

The agency will again host a Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and again this year it will be drive-thru. They will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Meals will be served Wednesday, November 26th, from 4-5:30 p.m. Up to four meals per vehicle will be provided.

All are invited. The dinner is open to everyone, and there is no charges.

Meals will be carry out only, and served drive-through only. Limit four per car.

This year you may again pick up meals by entering the alley behind The Salvation Army on Antrim St. Meals will be handed out from The Salvation Army and cars will exit on Hamilton St.