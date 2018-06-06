Texting and Driving Leads to Road Rage Arrest

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a Salina man rammed a tow truck several times with his vehicle in road rage incident.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that an employee for Kidds Towing in Salina was driving northbound on Ohio St. on Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m. The truck being driven by the employee was a 2018 Freightliner Tractor-trailer tow truck and as it continued on its path, the truck was nearly hit by another vehicle also headed northbound that swerved several times.

The driver of the truck looked down at the swerving 2014 Kia Sedan and saw that the driver was allegedly texting with the cellphone in both hands while driving the car with his knees.

Words were exchanged between the two as the truck continued north to an Interstate 70 on ramp. The driver of the sedan then flagged the truck driver over for an unknown reason. A verbal altercation ensued when the suspect in the sedan rammed the truck three times with his vehicle.

The suspect then drove away headed south on Ohio. The employee then called law enforcement and the driver of the sedan was pulled over on Ohio St. a short time later by both deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Salina Police Department.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Salina man, Steven Viar, for aggravated battery, felony damage to property and reckless driving.

Extent of damage to the sedan is unknown. However, the front end was heavily damaged. The truck sustained over $15,000 worth of damage to the driver’s side of the rig.

There were no injuries.