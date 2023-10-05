Texas Voted As Big 12 WBB Preseason Poll Favorite For First Time Since 2014-15

IRVING, Texas – Texas was picked as the preseason favorite for the 2023-24 Big 12 women’s basketball regular season title by the Conference’s head coaches. It is the fourth time the Longhorns have topped the preseason poll and the first time since the 2014-15 season. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team.



Texas, who earned a share of the 2023 Big 12 regular season title, earned 12 first-place votes and a total of 168 points. Baylor received the other two first-place votes, finishing with a second-place tally of 148 points. Kansas, winner of the 2023 WNIT, was slotted in third place with Kansas State following in fourth.



Oklahoma, who split the 2023 regular season crown with Texas, checked in at fifth, in front of 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship winner Iowa State in sixth. Oklahoma State and West Virginia, both NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago, were tabbed seventh and eighth, respectively. TCU was picked ninth with Texas Tech following in 10th. BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF completed the predicted order of finish.



The 2023-24 Big 12 women’s basketball season begins November 6 with non-conference games and Conference play begins December 30. The 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship takes place March 7-12 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.





2023-24 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll