Texas Tops Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Poll for 13th Consecutive Season

Texas was voted the Big 12 volleyball favorite for a league-record 13th year in a row. The Longhorns have been picked atop the poll each season since 2011 and have been the unanimous choice for the past three years.

The preseason poll is determined by Big 12 head coaches who are not allowed to rank their own team.

BYU was picked second in its debut season in the Conference, while Baylor was selected third, marking the seventh consecutive season the Bears have been in the top three.

TCU was tabbed fourth, their highest rank since 2019, while Kansas placed fifth. Houston came in sixth with Iowa State following to round out the top seven of the poll.

This season marks the first year that BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston will compete in the Big 12. Three of the four new members made the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

This season’s league schedule includes each team playing 18 matches over 10 weeks with six series matches and six single matches. Each team will play every Conference opponent at least once during the season.

In 2022 Texas, the six-time defending league champion, became the fourth Big 12 team to capture a national championship. The Conference is one of only two leagues to have a team advance to the National Semifinals in three of the last four seasons (Baylor – 2019, Texas – 2020 & 2022). The Big 12 joined the Big Ten as the only leagues last year to have five or more teams in the NCAA tournament and go undefeated in the opening round (5-0). The Big 12 finished the regular season with the highest RPI of any league.

The 2023 regular season begins August 25 with Big 12 play starting Sept. 20 when BYU hosts Houston. The full Conference schedule can be found here.

The 2023 All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Awards will be revealed on Tuesday, July 11.

2023 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Poll