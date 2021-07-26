Texas, OU Make Moves In CFB Shakeup

(Austin, TX) — There are growing signs that both the Universities of Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12.

The schools sent a joint letter to the conference today, saying they’re not renewing their media rights when they expire in 2025.

It paves the way for an apparent move to the Southeastern Conference.

Realignment rumors have been buzzing since reports surfaced last week that the schools were eying a path to the SEC.

The Big 12 Conference received notice from University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz and University of Texas President Jay Hartzell that their universities do not intend to extend their Grant of Rights when the current agreement expires on June 30, 2025.

“Although our eight members are disappointed with the decisions of these two institutions, we recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 than it does currently,” stated Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “The Big 12 Conference will continue to support our member institutions’ efforts to graduate student-athletes, and compete for Big 12 and NCAA championships. Like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond. The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future.”