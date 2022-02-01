Texas Men Involved in Shots Fired Case

Two Texas men have been arrested in connection to shots fired at a hotel in south Salina on Monday night.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers were sent to the Rodeway Inn on S. Ninth St. for reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Upon arrival, a witness outside the hotel advised that a white truck parked on the south side of the parking lot was involved. The witness said the truck pulled into the lot and fired several shots.

Video surveillance footage showed two individuals entering the south door of the hotel shortly after the shots. Officers located five 9mm shell casings in the parking lot. The truck the witness described was registered to Pedro Lopez, a 27-year-old male from Texas. Lopez was associated with a room at the hotel, and contact was made with him at the room along with another male, 24-year-old Edwin Luna of Texas. A search of the room and the vehicle produced evidence related to the shots fired. The case is still under investigation.

Lopez was arrested and charges are being requested of unlawful discharge of a weapon and interference with law enforcement. Luna was arrested and a charge of unlawful discharge of a weapon is being requested.