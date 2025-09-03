Texas Man Ticketed for Lewd and Lascivious Behavior

A Texas man was given a Notice To Appear ticket on Tuesday night after he allegedly exposed himself to a 38-year-old woman near the 24-7 store on Westport Blvd.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that the Subway employee was on a break outside and was approached by 37-year-old Decorius T. Haynes. She yelled at him, took his photo and called police.

Haynes left the scene in his semi-truck and was pulled over a short time later on I-135 near Smolan Road.

The officer handed him an NTA for lewd and lascivious behavior which he will now have to return to Salina for a municipal court date.