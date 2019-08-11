Salina, KS

Texas Man Killed in Kansas Crash

Todd PittengerAugust 10, 2019

A man from Texas was k9illed in a head-on crash on a Central Kansas highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Justin Nelson from Booker, Texas, was driving a pickup truck headed east on K 156 Highway.  His truck was hit head-on be a truck which swerved left of center to avoid a third vehicle which was stopped in the road to make a turn.

Nelson was killed in the crash, four other people in his truck were injured. The driver of the truck which swerved was also hurt. He is identified as 19-year-old Ethan Curnutt from Kanopolis.

The crash happened Friday night at around 9:15 in Ellsworth County  about 6 miles West of the  K-14 / K-156 junction.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

