Texas Man Hurt in Crash Near Salina

A man from Texas was hurt in a single-vehicle crash south of Salina on Interstate 135 Halloween evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Chandler Trevin from Pearland, Texas, was driving a 1996 Toyota Forerunner SUV headed north. The SUV drifted off to the right side of the road. When the driver attempted to return to the road he lost control, slid into a ditch, and rolled. The vehicle came to rest upright facing southeast.

Trevin suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health with suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened Monday evening at around 6:30 on I 135 in Salina County a mile north of Assaria Road.