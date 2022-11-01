Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 49 °

Texas Man Hurt in Crash Near Salina

Todd PittengerNovember 1, 2022

A man from Texas was hurt in a single-vehicle crash south of Salina on Interstate 135 Halloween evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Chandler Trevin from Pearland, Texas, was driving a 1996 Toyota Forerunner SUV headed north. The SUV drifted off to the right side of the road. When the driver attempted to return to the road he lost control, slid into a ditch, and rolled. The vehicle  came to rest upright facing southeast.

Trevin suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash.  He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health with suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened Monday evening at around 6:30 on I 135 in Salina County a mile north of Assaria Road.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2 Bi...

It just keeps growing. There was no grand prize winner Monday night, so the Powerball  jackpot has...

November 1, 2022 Comments

Texas Man Hurt in Crash Near Salina

Top News

November 1, 2022

Salina Students Win Scholarships at...

Kansas News

October 31, 2022

WalkSalina Program Re-Launches

Kansas News

October 31, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Students Win Schol...
October 31, 2022Comments
WalkSalina Program Re-Lau...
October 31, 2022Comments
Input Sought on Kansas Wi...
October 31, 2022Comments
Salina Man Facing Gun, Dr...
October 31, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra