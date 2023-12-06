Texas A&M to hire K-State’s Klein as OC

Rumors surfaced Tuesday that Kansas State Offensive Coordinator Collin Klein was being pursued by Texas A&M and their new Head Football Coach Mike Elko for the same role in College Station.

Early Wednesday morning, those rumors began to take, as multiple sources have indicated that Klein intends to accept the offer, and will likely become one of college football’s highest paid coordinators.

I can confirm that Collin Klein is expected to leave Kansas State for Texas A&M. The Aggies will make him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the country. Many teams have tried to hire Klein away from his alma mater over the past two years. Mike Elko finally succeeded. — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) December 6, 2023

Sources: Texas A&M is set to hire Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein for the same role under new coach Mike Elko. Klein has emerged as one of the top OCs in the market, and drew interest last year from Notre Dame. First reported by @LifeofFitz. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 6, 2023

Klein, a Kansas State alum and former Heisman Trophy finalist, helped to lead Kansas State to a Big 12 Championship in 2022, and lead K-State’s offense to averaging 37.83 points per game this season.

He will join Elko, who comes to Texas A&M from a successful stint at Duke, and move to the new look SEC.