Texas A&M to hire K-State’s Klein as OC

By Jackson Schneider December 6, 2023

Rumors surfaced Tuesday that Kansas State Offensive Coordinator Collin Klein was being pursued by Texas A&M and their new Head Football Coach Mike Elko for the same role in College Station.

Early Wednesday morning, those rumors began to take, as multiple sources have indicated that Klein intends to accept the offer, and will likely become one of college football’s highest paid coordinators.

Klein, a Kansas State alum and former Heisman Trophy finalist, helped to lead Kansas State to a Big 12 Championship in 2022, and lead K-State’s offense to averaging 37.83 points per game this season.

He will join Elko, who comes to Texas A&M from a successful stint at Duke, and move to the new look SEC.

 