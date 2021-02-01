Tex. Man Hurt After Car Launches North of Salina

A man from Texas is hurt in a single vehicle crash north of Salina, when he failed to stop at an intersection and vaulted his car in to the ditch.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the accident happened at the intersection of K-143 Highway and Old 81 Highway in north Saline County, approximately two miles north of Salina, at 5:40 p.m. Friday.

A 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by 26-year-old Michael Olalde, Tex., was traveling east on 143, when the vehicle approached the intersection with Old 81. Olalde neither stopped or tuned and continued traveling through the intersection, where he launched his vehicle off of the road to the east. The car then plowed in to the ditch on the other side of the roadway.

Olalde was transported to the hospital in Salina due to a substantial cut on his leg and pain in his ribs.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash and believe that alcohol could be a factor.