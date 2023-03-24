Testing Prompts Shutdown of Dodge City Municipal Water Well

Local officials are letting area residents know that a mid-March test of one of Dodge City’s wells showed a nitrate level above the maximum level allowed for public consumption.

Authorities say the municipality’s Water Well number 3 has temporarily been isolated from the city’s water supply.

The water source reportedly had been one of 21 wells comprising that supply. For the time being, officials say, the City of Dodge City will have bottled water available for those who are advised against consumption at this time.