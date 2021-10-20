Test to Stay/Learn/Play/Participate Begins Sunday

Salina Public Schools will begin a Test to Stay/Learn/Play/Participate program. The program officially begins Sunday, October 24.

According to the district, through this program, students and staff who are quarantined due to a school exposure will be able to get tested in the morning or evening each weekday, and in the evening on Sundays. As long as those tests are negative, participants are not symptomatic and they wear a mask, they can attend school and school activities in person.

The goal of the program’s modified quarantine is to keep more students and staff in classrooms, learning and teaching every day.

Student participation forms require parent/guardian signatures. The program is offered in collaboration with the Saline County Health Department (SCHD) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). All COVID-19 test results will be reported to SCHD and KDHE. The district has applied for a state grant to pay for the program supplies and extra staffing costs.

This program offers another option that families can choose if their student needs to quarantine due to close contact exposure at school.

More information is available at the usd305.com website.