Tescott Man Sentenced in Robbery Case

Todd PittengerJanuary 21, 2022

A  man has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, 33-year-od Chad Rico was sentenced Thursday in Ottawa County District Court by to 228 months for aggravated robbery and 43 months for aggravated battery to be served consecutively in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Rico was also ordered to pay $2,526.84 in restitution. Rico was convicted of the crimes on November 8th, 2021.

The crimes took place in September 2020 when Rico held a man at gunpoint, robbed him and forced him to make withdraws of cash from several ATMs and gas stations. A second defendant is awaiting sentencing in the case.

The case was investigated by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Salina Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Amy Norton and Nicole Southall of Schmidt’s office.

