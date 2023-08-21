Tescott Man Jailed for Harassing Woman

A Tescott man is facing charges for stalking, DUI and criminal damage to property after he allegedly threw a wrench through the window of a female acquaintance on Saturday morning.

Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 44-year-old Matthew C. Boyer is accused of sending harassing, electronic messages to a 52-year-old female victim in addition to slashing two tires on a vehicle in the 1800 block of Highland.

Police located Boyer driving a Dodge Ram pickup on West Magnolia Sunday and took him into custody.