Tescott Man Honored

A Tescott man was honored Friday evening at Kanopolis Lake for his heroic lifesaving efforts rescuing a teenager from drowning.

Back on July 3rd, Darryl Lee swam out to rescue 14-year-old Reagan Dalke from the wind driven waters of the lake during a boating incident. Reagan was airlifted to a Wichita Hospital that night in very serious condition. She has since made a full recovery.

Jerrod Dalke, and Reagan’s best friend Khloe Heim, lost their lives that night due to drowning.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, Lee was back camping in the same Friday night when sirens started blaring and first responders from all around the area paraded into the campsite. The multiple agencies that responded to the boating incident back in July responded back to the lake to honor Lee. They include:

Marquette Fire and EMS

Saline County Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad

McPherson Fire and EMS

Great Bend Fire and EMS

Lyons Police Department

Kansas Highway Patrol

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks

US Army Corps of Engineers

Lee received an Honorary Deputy Commission from Ellsworth County Sheriff Kenny Bernard, complete with a shadowbox assembled by Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office employees. The US Army Corps of Engineers also presented him with the “Heartland Award” for his actions of that day.