Ten Mustangs Earn AVCTL-II Football Honors

|2020 AVCTL Division II Football
|All-League Teams
|Quarterback
|Offensive Line
|Def. Interior Line
|Defensive Back
|Kyler Semrad – Goddard
|1st
|Rhett Brown – Goddard
|1st
|Drew Daniels – Andover Central
|1st
|Isaiah Maikori – Andover
|1st
|Gabe Welch – Arkansas City
|2nd
|Drew Daniels – Andover Central
|1st
|Rugen Ortiz – Goddard
|1st
|Hunter Sharp – Valley Center
|1st
|Chase White – Andover Central
|HM
|Jake Eisenhauer – Salina Central
|1st
|Jarrett Brooks – Arkansas City
|2nd
|Jack Bell – Andover Central
|1st
|Kaleb Harden – Valley Center
|HM
|Nick Parker – Andover
|1st
|Weston Jennings – Valley Center
|2nd
|Owen Bucher – Arkansas City
|1st
|Brady Strausz – Andover
|HM
|Max Shannon – Arkansas City
|1st
|Max Shannon – Arkansas City
|HM
|Cody Houser – Eisenhower
|2nd
|Nick Hogan – Eisenhower
|HM
|Ethan Rink – Eisenhower
|2nd
|Bronx Wood – Andover Central
|HM
|Dalton Caraway – Goddard
|2nd
|Running Back
|Austin Coash – Valley Center
|2nd
|Defensive End
|Jaxon Kolzow – Salina Central
|2nd
|Max Middleton – Andover
|1st
|Andrew Mann – Andover Central
|2nd
|Braydon Wickliffe – Goddard
|1st
|Davin Simms – Andover Central
|2nd
|Ashton Barkdull – Andover Central
|1st
|Chandler Goodnight
|2nd
|Dillon Schobourgh – Andover
|1st
|Quentin Born – Andover
|HM
|Micah Moore – Salina Central
|2nd
|Matthew Glen – Salina Central
|2nd
|Kamden Wilson – Andover Central
|2nd
|Lake Hamilton – Goddard
|HM
|Ben Warner – Valley Center
|2nd
|Derek Yuza – Eisenhower
|HM
|Rafeal Serrano – Salina Central
|2nd
|Fenton Brozek – Goddard
|HM
|Ashton Ngo – Andover
|HM
|Jarrett Brooks – Arkansas City
|HM
|Isaac Sheeran – Andover Central
|HM
|Devon Watkins – Arkansas City
|HM
|Dylan Reese – Goddard
|HM
|Hunter Schrader – Goddard
|HM
|Nick Parker – Andover
|HM
|Dakota Hogan – Salina Central
|HM
|Dominic Phillips – Valley Center
|HM
|Dallas Gould – Valley Center
|HM
|Linebacker
|Reese Beason – Goddard
|HM
|Wide Reciever
|Landon Coy – Andover Central
|HM
|Ashton Ngo – Andover
|1st
|Caleb Peach – Valley Center
|HM
|Jake Shope – Goddard
|1st
|Aj Piper – Andover
|HM
|Logan Davidson – Goddard
|1st
|Carson Brunow – Eisenhower
|HM
|Mason Turney – Eisenhower
|1st
|M.J. Owings – Goddard
|HM
|Cody Hawks – Eisenhower
|1st
|Kade Wilson – Valley Central
|HM
|Logan Losey – Salina Central
|2nd
|Punter
|Chandler Goodnight – Andover
|1st
|Kyren Parrott – Andover Central
|HM
|Davin Simms – Andover Central
|2nd
|Jack Bell – Andover Central
|1st
|Jacob Rees – Andover Central
|2nd
|Lucas Barnes – Arkansas City
|HM
|Jaxson Kolzow – Salina Central
|2nd
|Ashton Barkdull – Andover Central
|2nd
|Offensive MVP
|Owen Rush – Eisnenhower
|HM
|Jake Reed – Goddard
|2nd
|Tate Schurle – Valley Center
|2nd
|Kyler Semrad – Goddard
|Soren Carr – Goddard
|HM
|Kicker
|Christian Palmer – Goddard
|2nd
|Defensive MVP
|Haden O’Toole – Arkansas City
|HM
|Chase White – Andover Central
|1st
|Seth Volker – Eisenhower
|HM
|Ashton Ngo – Andover
|Kyle Kohman – Andvover Central
|HM
|Mehki Collins – Goddard
|2nd
|Kayson Graham – Salina Central
|HM
|Coach of the Year
|Cadon Clark – Arkansas City
|HM
|Special Team
|Jarrett Bergman – Valley Center
|HM
|Ken Dusenbury – Andover
|Bo Bantz – Goddard
|HM
|Mason Turney – Eisenhower
|1st
|Brooks Richardson – Salina Central
|HM
|Jack Bell – Andover Central
|HM
|Ahston Barkdull – Andover Central
|2nd
|Wyatt Bahm – Arkansas City
|HM
|Ezavyar Jackson – Salina Central
|HM
|Hunter Schrader – Goddard
|HM
|Dalton Dunn – Goddard
|HM
|Hunter Stacy – Valley Center
|HM
|Logan Losey – Salina Central
|HM
|Brent Ho – Eisenhower
|HM
|Tight End
|Gabe Phillips – Valley Center
|1st
|Tyler Haskell – Goddard
|2nd
|Cade Friend – Eisenhower
|HM
|Lance Blubaugh – Arkansas City
|HM
|Running Back/Wide Receiver
|Jacob Rees – Andover Central
|1st
