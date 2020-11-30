Salina, KS

Ten Mustangs Earn AVCTL-II Football Honors

Pat StrathmanNovember 30, 2020
2020 AVCTL Division II Football
All-League Teams
Quarterback Offensive Line Def. Interior Line Defensive Back
Kyler Semrad – Goddard 1st Rhett Brown – Goddard 1st Drew Daniels – Andover Central 1st Isaiah Maikori – Andover 1st
Gabe Welch – Arkansas City 2nd Drew Daniels – Andover Central 1st Rugen Ortiz – Goddard 1st Hunter Sharp – Valley Center 1st
Chase White – Andover Central HM Jake Eisenhauer – Salina Central 1st Jarrett Brooks – Arkansas City 2nd Jack Bell – Andover Central 1st
Kaleb Harden – Valley Center HM Nick Parker – Andover 1st Weston Jennings – Valley Center 2nd Owen Bucher – Arkansas City 1st
Brady Strausz – Andover HM Max Shannon – Arkansas City 1st Max Shannon – Arkansas City HM Cody Houser – Eisenhower 2nd
Nick Hogan – Eisenhower HM Ethan Rink – Eisenhower 2nd Bronx Wood – Andover Central HM Dalton Caraway – Goddard 2nd
Running Back Austin Coash – Valley Center 2nd Defensive End Jaxon Kolzow – Salina Central 2nd
Max Middleton – Andover 1st Andrew Mann – Andover Central 2nd Braydon Wickliffe – Goddard 1st Davin Simms – Andover Central 2nd
Ashton Barkdull – Andover Central 1st Chandler Goodnight 2nd Dillon Schobourgh – Andover 1st Quentin Born – Andover HM
Micah Moore – Salina Central 2nd Matthew Glen – Salina Central 2nd Kamden Wilson – Andover Central 2nd Lake Hamilton – Goddard HM
Ben Warner – Valley Center 2nd Derek Yuza – Eisenhower HM Rafeal Serrano – Salina Central 2nd Fenton Brozek – Goddard HM
Ashton Ngo – Andover HM Jarrett Brooks – Arkansas City HM Isaac Sheeran – Andover Central HM Devon Watkins – Arkansas City HM
Dylan Reese – Goddard HM Hunter Schrader – Goddard HM Nick Parker – Andover HM Dakota Hogan – Salina Central HM
Dominic Phillips – Valley Center HM Dallas Gould – Valley Center HM Linebacker Reese Beason – Goddard HM
Wide Reciever Landon Coy – Andover Central HM Ashton Ngo – Andover 1st Caleb Peach – Valley Center HM
Jake Shope – Goddard 1st Aj Piper – Andover HM Logan Davidson – Goddard 1st Carson Brunow – Eisenhower HM
Mason Turney – Eisenhower 1st M.J. Owings – Goddard HM Cody Hawks – Eisenhower 1st Kade Wilson – Valley Central HM
Logan Losey – Salina Central 2nd Punter Chandler Goodnight – Andover 1st Kyren Parrott – Andover Central HM
Davin Simms – Andover Central 2nd Jack Bell – Andover Central 1st Jacob Rees – Andover Central 2nd
Lucas Barnes – Arkansas City HM Jaxson Kolzow – Salina Central 2nd Ashton Barkdull – Andover Central 2nd Offensive MVP
Owen Rush – Eisnenhower HM Jake Reed – Goddard 2nd Tate Schurle – Valley Center 2nd Kyler Semrad – Goddard
Soren Carr – Goddard HM Kicker Christian Palmer – Goddard 2nd Defensive MVP
Haden O’Toole – Arkansas City HM Chase White – Andover Central 1st Seth Volker – Eisenhower HM Ashton Ngo – Andover
Kyle Kohman – Andvover Central HM Mehki Collins – Goddard 2nd Kayson Graham – Salina Central HM Coach of the Year
Cadon Clark – Arkansas City HM Special Team Jarrett Bergman – Valley Center HM Ken Dusenbury – Andover
Bo Bantz – Goddard HM Mason Turney – Eisenhower 1st Brooks Richardson – Salina Central HM
Jack Bell – Andover Central HM Ahston Barkdull – Andover Central 2nd Wyatt Bahm – Arkansas City HM
Ezavyar Jackson – Salina Central HM Hunter Schrader – Goddard HM Dalton Dunn – Goddard HM
Hunter Stacy – Valley Center HM Logan Losey – Salina Central HM Brent Ho – Eisenhower HM
Tight End
Gabe Phillips – Valley Center 1st
Tyler Haskell – Goddard 2nd
Cade Friend – Eisenhower HM
Lance Blubaugh – Arkansas City HM
Running Back/Wide Receiver
Jacob Rees – Andover Central 1st

