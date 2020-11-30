Ten Mustangs Earn AVCTL-II Football Honors

Pat Strathman November 30, 2020

2020 AVCTL Division II Football All-League Teams Quarterback Offensive Line Def. Interior Line Defensive Back Kyler Semrad – Goddard 1st Rhett Brown – Goddard 1st Drew Daniels – Andover Central 1st Isaiah Maikori – Andover 1st Gabe Welch – Arkansas City 2nd Drew Daniels – Andover Central 1st Rugen Ortiz – Goddard 1st Hunter Sharp – Valley Center 1st Chase White – Andover Central HM Jake Eisenhauer – Salina Central 1st Jarrett Brooks – Arkansas City 2nd Jack Bell – Andover Central 1st Kaleb Harden – Valley Center HM Nick Parker – Andover 1st Weston Jennings – Valley Center 2nd Owen Bucher – Arkansas City 1st Brady Strausz – Andover HM Max Shannon – Arkansas City 1st Max Shannon – Arkansas City HM Cody Houser – Eisenhower 2nd Nick Hogan – Eisenhower HM Ethan Rink – Eisenhower 2nd Bronx Wood – Andover Central HM Dalton Caraway – Goddard 2nd Running Back Austin Coash – Valley Center 2nd Defensive End Jaxon Kolzow – Salina Central 2nd Max Middleton – Andover 1st Andrew Mann – Andover Central 2nd Braydon Wickliffe – Goddard 1st Davin Simms – Andover Central 2nd Ashton Barkdull – Andover Central 1st Chandler Goodnight 2nd Dillon Schobourgh – Andover 1st Quentin Born – Andover HM Micah Moore – Salina Central 2nd Matthew Glen – Salina Central 2nd Kamden Wilson – Andover Central 2nd Lake Hamilton – Goddard HM Ben Warner – Valley Center 2nd Derek Yuza – Eisenhower HM Rafeal Serrano – Salina Central 2nd Fenton Brozek – Goddard HM Ashton Ngo – Andover HM Jarrett Brooks – Arkansas City HM Isaac Sheeran – Andover Central HM Devon Watkins – Arkansas City HM Dylan Reese – Goddard HM Hunter Schrader – Goddard HM Nick Parker – Andover HM Dakota Hogan – Salina Central HM Dominic Phillips – Valley Center HM Dallas Gould – Valley Center HM Linebacker Reese Beason – Goddard HM Wide Reciever Landon Coy – Andover Central HM Ashton Ngo – Andover 1st Caleb Peach – Valley Center HM Jake Shope – Goddard 1st Aj Piper – Andover HM Logan Davidson – Goddard 1st Carson Brunow – Eisenhower HM Mason Turney – Eisenhower 1st M.J. Owings – Goddard HM Cody Hawks – Eisenhower 1st Kade Wilson – Valley Central HM Logan Losey – Salina Central 2nd Punter Chandler Goodnight – Andover 1st Kyren Parrott – Andover Central HM Davin Simms – Andover Central 2nd Jack Bell – Andover Central 1st Jacob Rees – Andover Central 2nd Lucas Barnes – Arkansas City HM Jaxson Kolzow – Salina Central 2nd Ashton Barkdull – Andover Central 2nd Offensive MVP Owen Rush – Eisnenhower HM Jake Reed – Goddard 2nd Tate Schurle – Valley Center 2nd Kyler Semrad – Goddard Soren Carr – Goddard HM Kicker Christian Palmer – Goddard 2nd Defensive MVP Haden O’Toole – Arkansas City HM Chase White – Andover Central 1st Seth Volker – Eisenhower HM Ashton Ngo – Andover Kyle Kohman – Andvover Central HM Mehki Collins – Goddard 2nd Kayson Graham – Salina Central HM Coach of the Year Cadon Clark – Arkansas City HM Special Team Jarrett Bergman – Valley Center HM Ken Dusenbury – Andover Bo Bantz – Goddard HM Mason Turney – Eisenhower 1st Brooks Richardson – Salina Central HM Jack Bell – Andover Central HM Ahston Barkdull – Andover Central 2nd Wyatt Bahm – Arkansas City HM Ezavyar Jackson – Salina Central HM Hunter Schrader – Goddard HM Dalton Dunn – Goddard HM Hunter Stacy – Valley Center HM Logan Losey – Salina Central HM Brent Ho – Eisenhower HM Tight End Gabe Phillips – Valley Center 1st Tyler Haskell – Goddard 2nd Cade Friend – Eisenhower HM Lance Blubaugh – Arkansas City HM Running Back/Wide Receiver Jacob Rees – Andover Central 1st

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.