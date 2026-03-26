Ten Most Wanted Arrests

The March list of Salina’s Most Wanted has generated ten arrests so far.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, those arrested include:

Greg Lewis Bowser

Lance Griffin

Justin Levin

Tristian McDowell

Shane McMillin

Ashley Owens

Guage Peterson

Patrick Wahl

Shawn Wood

Randy Zediker

Those on the March list are wanted for crimes which include criminal use of a weapon, aggravated domestic violence battery, making criminal threats, stalking, intimidation of a witness, felony fleeing and eluding, felony drug crimes, forgery, theft, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,978 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

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