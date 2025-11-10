Temporary Closing / What To Expect During Library Remodel

The Youth Services remodel is nearly underway at Salina Public Library. This project will re-imagine the Youth Services space on the lower level to create a destination for youth and families to read, play, create, learn and grow.

To accommodate this work, several temporary changes will be in effect over the coming months.

Temporary Closure

The library will be closed on Monday, November 17, to allow for the transition of materials to the main floor. Normal hours will resume the following day.

What to Expect

Program Relocations: Some programs will be held in alternate spaces during construction. Check the online calendar at calendar.salinapubliclibrary. org for up-to-date information on program locations.

Room Reservations: The Prescott Room and Technology Conference Room will be temporarily unavailable for reservations.

Youth and Teen Materials: These collections will be located on the east side of the main floor, where adult media is currently housed.

Adult Media: Adult DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks will be moved near adult fiction and nonfiction.

Noise and Seating: Expect occasional construction noise and a reduction in seating as all collections are consolidated on the main floor.

Material Donations Paused: All donations of materials have been paused to help free up storage space. Books can be donated to Little Free Libraries, Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Salvation Army, Goodwill, DAV, or the Salina Recycling Center.

Library staff are available to help you find materials. Holds can be placed through the online catalog at discover.salinapubliclibrary. org. You will be notified when your holds are ready to be picked up.

Stay Informed

For ongoing updates, visit salinapubliclibrary.org/ remodel-updates.

Support the Transformation

Salina Public Library is in the final stretch of fundraising for this exciting transformation, with just under $220,000 still needed to complete the space. There are several opportunities to give before the end of the year that will double your donation and help bring the vision for the new Youth Services area to life. To learn more about the project and how to contribute, visit salinapubliclibrary.org/re- imagining-our-library.