Temple’s “Big Lift” Begins

One of the most historic facilities in Salina is launching a million dollar capital campaign to address some much needed improvements.

A $1,000,000 capital campaign at the Temple will provide two new elevators, updated ADA compliant restrooms, and air conditioning for the theatre.

According to the organization, due to the generosity of private donors and area foundations they have already exceeded the halfway point of the campaign. “I am optimistic that our fundraising will be successful,” commented board president Rodney Denholm. “These projects will allow The Temple to serve more of the community throughout the year.”

In addition to the capital project, Executive Director Mary Landes reported that as a historic landmark, The Temple has been awarded Historic Tax Credits meaning that up to 30% of the project costs will be

reimbursed by the State of Kansas. “The tax credits will provide additional operating capital and help with further improvements to The Temple,” said Landes.

Generous support from the Earl Bane Foundation and the Dane Hansen Foundation in addition to major gifts from individuals means that the ADA restrooms and the first elevator replacement are already

underway.

“This means so much for the Temple community,” commented Landes. “We currently have 22 businesses and regular inquiries about our co-working space. These improvements will allow us to

open up more spaces for the community to use.”

The building boasts 160,000 square feet spread over seven floors with a ballroom, theater, commercial kitchen and office spaces to rent. Formerly known as the Masonic Temple, the Masons still share office space inside the facility.

Construction of the facility, originally known as the Masonic Temple, was started in 1922 and completed in 1927. “The Landmark of the Valley” is widely famed for its Ionic columns and row of copper gargoyles along the roof line.

The Temple was designed around its magnificent third floor auditorium, which features a 36-foot high ceiling and has a seating capacity of 1,200 people. The elevated stage contains 104 century-old, hand-painted scenery drops that provide background for stage activities.

The Temple was placed on the National Register of Historical Places in 2000.

Additional fundraising will take place through the summer and fall. Public events and a direct mail campaign are also in the works.

_ _ _

To donate to The Big Lift capital campaign contact Executive Director Mary Landes at [email protected], 785-201-3132 or visit https://www.salinatemple.com/how-to-donate/