Temple Parking Lot Lighting Project Progresses

Following approval by the Salina City Commission, a dowtown parking lot will soon have lights.

The Salina City Commission at its latest regular meeting approved a $65,466 contract with Precision Electric for lighting installation at The Temple parking lot, moving forward with a project aimed at improving downtown parking infrastructure.

City Engineer Jim Kowach told commissioners the project cost exceeded the city manager’s $50,000 purchasing authority, requiring commission approval. The lighting installation is the latest phase of a larger renovation effort, first approved in April 2025, which includes asphalt milling and overlay, curb and gutter replacement, sidewalk widening, and new pavement markings. Additional lighting was approved on June 23.

Funding will come from the Salina Fieldhouse off-site parking account, which holds $463,800, and not from the city’s general fund. Interim City Manager Jacob Wood clarified that the funds are restricted for downtown parking improvements under the Star Bonds program.

“This is a parking lot we feel really has a public use, with parades and other big events,” Wood said.

Precision Electric was selected as the sole-source contractor due to its previous work with the city and its ability to expedite the project. Work is expected to be completed by late fall 2025.

During public comment, some residents expressed frustration over tax dollars being used to upgrade a parking lot associated with a private entity. Commissioner Longbine questioned why political signs had appeared on the property. Mary Landes, executive director of The Temple, responded that the venue remains bipartisan and welcomes all community members.

Commissioners ultimately agreed that the lot serves a broader public function. Commissioner Hoppock said he was initially concerned about the project but recognized the lot’s public use during community events. Commissioner Davis echoed that sentiment.

The motion passed unanimously, 5–0.