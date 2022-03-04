Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 46 °

BREAKING NEWS

Teens Steal Vehicle, End Up in Wichita

KSAL StaffMarch 4, 2022

A work van taken Thursday from the Central Mall parking lot was found early Friday in Wichita.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that two teen boys, ages 14 and 15, allegedly stole the 2016 GMC Savana. A Pestinger Distributing employee went into one of the businesses at the mall to deliver some items and left the keys in the vehicle’s floorboard. When the employee came back out, the van was gone.

Around 2:25 Friday morning, the Wichita Police Department notified Salina Police that the van was located in Wichita and occupied by the two teens.

The van was not damaged in the incident, and charges are pending.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Republicans Push Measure to ...

Kansas lawmakers are pushing legislation that, if passed, would end the state's three-day grace peri...

March 4, 2022 Comments

Teens Steal Vehicle, End Up in Wich...

Kansas News

March 4, 2022

Dirt Bike and ATV Stolen From Stora...

Kansas News

March 4, 2022

Tips Sought in Damage / Theft Case

Top News

March 4, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Republicans Push M...
March 4, 2022Comments
Teens Steal Vehicle, End ...
March 4, 2022Comments
Dirt Bike and ATV Stolen ...
March 4, 2022Comments
Central Student Awarded $...
March 3, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices