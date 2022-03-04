Teens Steal Vehicle, End Up in Wichita

A work van taken Thursday from the Central Mall parking lot was found early Friday in Wichita.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that two teen boys, ages 14 and 15, allegedly stole the 2016 GMC Savana. A Pestinger Distributing employee went into one of the businesses at the mall to deliver some items and left the keys in the vehicle’s floorboard. When the employee came back out, the van was gone.

Around 2:25 Friday morning, the Wichita Police Department notified Salina Police that the van was located in Wichita and occupied by the two teens.

The van was not damaged in the incident, and charges are pending.