Teens Hurt in Crash

A pair of teens were hurt in a single vehicle crash Sunday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Zoe Stringtos from the Reno County community of Arlington was driving a Ford Escape SUV on K 61 Highway. For an unknown reason the SUV entered a broad side skid to the right and ran off the road. It collided with a rail road embankment and rolled.

Stringtos suffered suspected minor injuries. A passenger, 15-year-old Machally McMann from the Reno County Community of Turon, suffered suspected serious injuries. Both were transported to the hospital in Hutchinson.

The crash happened Sunday evening at around 5:30 on K 61 Highway at mile marker 29, or K 61 and Andre Road, in Reno County.