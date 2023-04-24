Teens Charged with Arson

Two Salina teens are facing criminal charges for allegedly lighting six fires.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a seventeen and fifteen year-old were taken into custody after a number of grass fires were lit.

Police say between 12:30am Friday morning and 11pm Friday night the two were responsible for igniting three fires at Sunset Park, two at Indian Rock Park and one dumpster fire at Taco Bell on S. 9th Street.

Captain Forrester detailed that the 17-year-old boy apparently called in to report the last fire on Indian Rock and that he told officers he put out the blaze with the extinguisher he had with him. Further investigation led to the two arrests

Damage estimates for the six fires is estimated at $2,100. No one was injured.