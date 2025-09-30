Teens Arrested in Shoplifting Scheme

Two teenage girls were taken into custody on Monday after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise from Target.

According to Salina Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, the loss-prevention team at Target on Market Place contacted law enforcement as they uncovered a common scheme used by a group of three young girls.

Police say the teens – on four different days were observed taking items like makeup, lotions and sunglasses into changing rooms, concealing the merchandise and leaving the store.

A 16-year-old and 14-year-old were arrested at the store on Monday and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City.

The other girl is thirteen and did not participate in the scheme Monday, but will be contacted by officers this week.