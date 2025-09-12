Teens Arrested Following Fatal Hit and Run

Several teens were arrested following a fatal hit and run crash.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:30 Thursday morning a deputy stopped a vehicle in Great Bend. The vehicle matched the description provided by witnesses in a hit-and-run fatality. Further investigation confirmed this was the vehicle involved.

The 17-year-old juvenile driver was taken into custody at the scene. With assistance from the Great Bend Police Department two passengers who were in the vehicle at the time of the collision were also located and arrested. Both are juveniles aged 17 and 14.

After consultation with the Barton County Attorney Colin Reynolds, the driver has been charged with murder in the 2nd degree the two passengers were charged with accessory to murder in the 2nd degree.

The hit and run happened Wednesday evening. At about 6:42 PM first responders was dispatched to a reported hit-and-run in the 100 block of Chisholm Trail. This location is at the extreme southeast corner of the city of Great Bend ,just outside city limits. A male victim had been struck by a motor vehicle. He was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as 58-year-old Curtis Scott Cregger age 58 of Great Bend. He lived in the immediate area.