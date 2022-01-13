Teenager Leads Police on High-Speed Chase

A Salina teenager is facing charges after he led police on a pursuit early Thursday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 12:25 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire in the 700 block of S. 4th St. after the vehicle made an improper turn in the 1000 block of E. Crawford. The vehicle accelerated southbound on 4th St. and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit traveled to the southeast portion of Salina with speeds reaching up to 80 mph. The pursuit ended when the vehicle was abandoned in the backyard of 2210 Michael Circle. The driver fled on foot. He was later located hiding in an egress window at 2215 Rivertrail and was taken into custody.

The suspect was a 17 year old male from Salina. He had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Saline County, and he also had a suspended driver’s license. There was also a 14-year-old female passenger from Salina in the vehicle. The 17-year-old male was charged with felony flee and elude, interference with a law enforcement officer, driving while suspended, and endangering a child.